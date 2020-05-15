Apple Says VirnetX IPRs Were Wrongly Halted Under Arthrex

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Apple and Mangrove Partners have told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that their challenges to VirnetX patents shouldn't be held in abeyance until the Arthrex litigation is settled, since their cases have nothing to do with the contentious appointments clause case. The jointly pursued challenges to a pair of VirnetX Inc. patents were remanded over claim construction and discovery concerns, so they shouldn't have been included in a PTAB order holding cases remanded under Arthrex in abeyance, The Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd. and Apple Inc. said Thursday. "The appointments clause issue decided in Arthrex is not germane to these proceedings," the briefs state. "The...

