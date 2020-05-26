Developer Says It Repaired Building Defects Before £5.6M Suit

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 4:57 PM BST) -- A developer said it had remedied the minor problems at a block of flats in London that it was required to fix before a group of homeowners brought a £5.6 million ($6.9 million) suit against it for alleged structural defects in the building. The developer, Albany Homes, and Elmfind Ltd., the beneficial owner of the freehold property near Hampstead in north west London, said they had given a snagging list to contractors who have carried out remedial work on the 52 flats. The two companies have hit back in a May 15 defense filing at allegations by the owners of 13 apartments...

