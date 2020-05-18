Denmark Can 'Draw Line' On Searches In Tax Fraud Case

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 7:56 PM BST) -- Denmark's tax authority can limit the extent of certain document searches it must carry out in its $1.9 billion lawsuit against U.K. pension plans and investment funds accused of cheating the country by wrongly claiming refunds, a London judge decided Monday. Lawyers for the Customs and Tax Administration of Denmark said the authority had to "draw a line" on the amount of Danish language terms it had to search as part of its disclosure requirements, saying at a High Court hearing its proposed search terms were sufficient. High Court Judge Andrew Baker said the authority, known as SKAT, had taken...

