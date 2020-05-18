Shale Firm Gavilan Falls Into Ch. 11 Beset By Virus, Oil Slump

Rose Krebs By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Bankruptcy newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Shale oil and gas company Gavilan Resources LLC hit Chapter 11 in Texas bankruptcy court with $552 million in secured debt and citing plummeting oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other market conditions as reasons for its trip into bankruptcy.In a first-day declaration filed Saturday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Gavilan CEO David E. Roberts Jr. said the company's Chapter 11 sale plan will also be impacted by an ongoing dispute with Sanchez Energy Corp. over who is rightful operator of certain assets, known as the Comanche assets, in the Eagle Ford shale in southern Texas.Roberts said the "precipitous decline in oil prices from the combined effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding of oil markets by warring international producers forced Gavilan into these Chapter 11 proceedings."Formed in 2017 by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners LP, the privately held Gavilan acquires and develops producing oil and natural gas assets in the Eagle Ford shale, the declaration said. Along with affiliates of Sanchez Energy, Gavilan purchased assets in the shale for roughly $2.3 billion from Anadarko Petroleum in 2017, Roberts said.Gavilan owns about 77,000 net acres of oil and gas leasehold interests and paid Anadarko 50% of the purchase price to acquire 50% of the ownership stake in the assets, the declaration said.Gavilan and the Sanchez affiliates are parties to various operating agreements, with Gavilan asserting in its declaration that Sanchez is wrongfully operating the assets per terms of those existing agreements."Gavilan enters these Chapter 11 proceedings with a plan to market its business and assets while continuing its pursuit of operatorship of the Comanche assets via the operatorship dispute," the declaration said.Sanchez filed its own bankruptcy last year and its Chapter 11 plan was confirmed April 30, clearing the way for a trial over the operatorship dispute to continue later this month in front of a Texas arbitration judge, the declaration said."The right to operatorship of the Comanche assets is a valuable asset of the debtors' estates and Gavilan intends to vigorously pursue those rights as part of its own sales and restructuring efforts," Roberts said.Gavilan and three affiliates hit Chapter 11 late Friday with $102 million in senior secured debt administered by JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and $450 million owed on second-lien debt administered by Wilmington Trust NA The Chapter 11 has been assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones, according to court records.Gavilan is represented by Alfredo R. Pérez, Brenda Funk, Ray C. Schrock and Garrett A. Fail of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP The case is In re: Gavilan Resources LLC, case number 1:20-bk-32656, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.