Insurers Anchor $50M Sunken Ship Battle In Britain

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 7:08 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Monday that the owner of a sunken shipping vessel must fight its $50 million coverage suit against Generali Italia SpA and other insurers in the U.K., ruling the policies have an exclusive English jurisdiction clause. High Court Judge David Foxton rejected the bid by ship owner Pelagic Fisheries Corp. to put the case brought by 23 other insurers in England on ice even though the company sued first in Treviso, Italy. The suit, against a subset of the insurers including Generali, seeks payment for the loss of the fish processing vessel. The Treviso court stayed the proceedings pending...

