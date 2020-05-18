Chancery Sees No Bias Caused By Bouchard In Meso Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court dismissed with prejudice on Monday a suit seeking to vacate a 2014 ruling allegedly tainted by Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard's work on the case before taking the bench while also representing the court in a separate lawsuit. In a telephone ruling, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III rejected Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC's claim that now-retired Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons should have recused himself because of alleged conflicts created by Chancellor Bouchard's representation of Meso adversary Roche Diagnostics GmbH in an intellectual property dispute while still at the helm of Bouchard Margules & Friedlander PA. Then-litigator Bouchard left...

