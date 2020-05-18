EPA Biofuel Policy Fight Stalls Out At Supreme Court

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policy that fuel blenders aren't responsible for mixing biofuels into gasoline, in a defeat for refiners who claim the EPA is unlawfully giving blenders a free pass. The RFS program requires an increasing amount of renewable fuels to be blended into the U.S. transportation fuel supply. Refining giant Valero Energy Corp. and refiner trade group American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers had wanted the high court to review the D.C. Circuit's August ruling backing the EPA's decision not to revise the RFS program's so-called point of obligation to include...

