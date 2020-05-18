Supreme Court Still Not Interested In 1-Line Fed. Circ. Orders

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reaffirmed that it's not interested in challenges to the Federal Circuit's use of one-line orders, shooting down a pair of petitions submitted by Kaneka Corp. and the inventor of an electronic payment system. This marks the third and fourth time this term that the justices have turned away petitions targeting the Federal Circuit's Rule 36 judgments — which affirm rulings without further explanation — and it has made similar refusals in previous years. Kaneka filed its petition under seal in January, and it became public in April. The company said there is an "excessive" use of...

