Boy Scouts Can Set Nov. Bar Date On Abuse Claims In Ch. 11

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America received permission from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday to adopt a Nov. 16 bar date for sexual abuse victims to file claims against the organization's Chapter 11 estate as negotiations continue over a potential global settlement to the case. During a hearing conducted over telephone and video conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the November date as a deadline for the filing of claims against the Boy Scouts, and ruled on a dispute among the parties to the case over how those claims would be filed. The court permitted the Boy Scouts to distribute...

