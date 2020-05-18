Exxon Misleads Consumers On Clean Energy Use, Suit Says

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. routinely overstates its investments in clean energy, misleading consumers to get their business while actively continuing to grow its fossil fuel business, green group Beyond Pesticides said in a lawsuit filed Monday. The group said the company exaggerates the extent to which it uses cleaner forms of energy and how much of that cleaner energy is available, tricking customers into believing that using Exxon's products is "an investment in cleaner forms of energy in the future." That's a violation of Washington, D.C.'s Consumer Protection Procedures Act, the group said in its complaint. "No reasonable consumer who sees ExxonMobil's...

