IBM, Samsung Again Top Annual Patent Gains List

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- IBM Corp. received nearly 9,500 patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2019, more than any other company for yet another year, according to a report from the Intellectual Property Owners Association and intellectual property boutique Harrity & Harrity LLP. The New York-based software company has been a staple atop the IPO's list for almost three decades, according to IBM. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1589850229100'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='360px';vizElement.style.height='367px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); Samsung came in second with 8,735 patents, followed by Canon with 4,102, Intel with 3,680, Microsoft with 3,144 and General Electric...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS