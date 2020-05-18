Fox Rothschild Gets Ex-Aide's Sex Bias Suit Sent To NJ

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sent to the Garden State on Monday a suit accusing a former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney of sexually assaulting a legal aide and the firm of tolerating harassment toward her, saying the dispute is "bereft of meaningful reference to New York." U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein granted the firm's motion to transfer the suit to the District of New Jersey, noting most of ex-aide Stephanie Jones' allegations against the firm and attorney Ian Siminoff were tied to its New Jersey offices, where Jones worked before her 2017 termination. "By contrast, the complaint, in alleging Siminoff sent...

