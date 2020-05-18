Va., Md. And DC Threaten EPA Over Chesapeake Bay Pollution

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia have threatened to sue the Trump administration for failing to enforce a pollution reduction plan for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The states on Monday accused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing its nondiscretionary duty under the Clean Water Act to compel all six states along the watershed to submit plans to reduce pollutants including nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment. The total maximum daily load of emissions for the Chesapeake Bay states was established by the EPA in 2010, and requires each state to provide plans for meeting those goals by 2025. All of the...

