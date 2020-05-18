Humana Says Atty Fee Fight Not Worth High Court's Time

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Health insurer Humana has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review the Fifth Circuit's decision rejecting a woman's push to make the company foot the bill for a six-figure attorney fees tab in a suit over coverage, saying her argument that the ruling created a circuit split doesn't hold water. In a Friday brief, Humana Health Plan of Texas Inc. shot back at a petition from a plan beneficiary only identified as Ariana M. that had asked the high court to review an appellate finding that she wasn't entitled to attorney fees after she ultimately lost her attempt to get...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS