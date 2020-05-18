Trucking Giant Comcar Hits Ch. 11 With $85M Debt

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Comcar Industries, one of the United State's largest privately owned trucking companies, said Monday it filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Delaware bankruptcy court, with a need to sell essentially all of its assets to escape more than $85 million in liabilities. The company said falling freight rates had led it to arrange private sales of all of its divisions, which operate 717 trucks nationwide. "The sale of substantially all assets of the company through a Chapter 11 process is in the best interest of the debtors, their estates and their creditors. The alternative was certain liquidation and loss of...

