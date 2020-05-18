UK Billionaire Releases Ritz Bugging Video Amid Privacy Suit

Law360, London (May 18, 2020, 9:56 PM BST) -- British billionaire Sir Frederick Barclay on Monday released CCTV footage that allegedly shows his nephew planting a bugging device at London's Ritz hotel that he called a "deliberate and premeditated invasion" of his privacy. The footage is at the center of a bitter legal dispute between the families of the Barclays twins — Frederick and David — over their business empire, which includes U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph and online retailer Shop Direct. "The decision to release this video of this deliberate and premeditated invasion of my privacy is in the public interest," a spokesman for Sir Frederick said. "I do not...

