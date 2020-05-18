Ex-Aon Workers Say They Took No Trade Secrets To New Biz

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Former employees of professional services firm Aon PLC have told an Illinois federal judge that they took no information other than their own knowledge and experience — not any trade secrets — when they left a "sinking ship" to work for or form a new startup company. Urging the court to throw out Aon's trade secrets lawsuit, former employees who now work for professional services company Infinity Equity said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday that their former employer gutted their team's leadership, "generally tanked" morale and job security, and is now filing "baseless" claims to limit its new competition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS