Total E&P Says It Doesn't Owe $41M To Gulf Drilling Partner

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Total E&P USA Inc. has asked a state district court judge in Texas to declare it doesn't owe about $41 million to business partner MP Gulf of Mexico LLC, alleging MP's billing statements seeking the payments are based on an incorrect reading of the parties' contract. Total filed suit seeking a declaratory judgment in Harris County District Court on Friday, saying it's asking the court to "enforce the plain meaning of a contract" that MP "obstinately chooses to ignore." MP Gulf of Mexico is a joint venture between Murphy Exploration & Production Co. and Petrobras America Inc. A significant portion of the...

