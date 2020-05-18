1-800 Contacts To Pay $15M To Exit Consumer Antitrust Case

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- 1-800 Contacts has agreed to pay $15.1 million to end an online contact lens buyer case alleging that ad agreements it struck with retail rivals kept search engine users in the dark about potentially cheaper contact options. A proposed class of consumers unveiled the settlement amount Friday after alerting a Utah federal court earlier last week that they finally brokered a deal with 1-800 Contacts in the four-year-old antitrust litigation. If approved, the agreement will close out the case, as retailers that were sued alongside 1-800 Contacts, including Walgreens and Vision Direct, have already reached agreements totaling just under $25 million. ...

