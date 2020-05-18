Latham-Led Medical Device Maker Inari Launches $110M IPO

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed Inari Medical Inc., a maker of medical devices designed to treat venous diseases, set a price range on Monday for an estimated $110 million initial public offering, under the guidance of Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Shearman & Sterling LLP. Irvine, California-based Inari told regulators it plans to offer 7.33 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $110 million at midpoint. The offering is expected to price during the week of May 18, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The company's shares are slated to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NARI." Inari makes products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS