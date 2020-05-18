WeWork's Softbank Fight Put On Path To 2021 Chancery Trial

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancellor on Monday put two complaints filed against SoftBank Group Corp. over a canceled deal to buy $3 billion of WeWork's shares on a coordinated track toward an early 2021 trial, despite assertions from SoftBank that some procedural issues should cause pause. During a hearing held via telephone, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said he sees no reason why some concerns raised by SoftBank should stall the Chancery Court's aim to hold a trial in January on two suits filed against SoftBank and its Vision Fund LP by a WeWork special committee and WeWork's co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann....

