Russian Vodka Brands Caught Up In $50B Yukos Award Fight

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The former majority shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. have seized the Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya vodka trademarks as part of their efforts to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia, even as the country is asking the Dutch Supreme Court to overturn them. The former shareholders said Monday that they have seized a number of alcohol drinks trademarks that are owned by Russia, including the famous vodka brands. The assets are located in the Benelux region, meaning the economic union of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The shareholders won the awards in 2014 from an international tribunal that concluded Russia had...

