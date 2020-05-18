Marijuana Security Co. Takes Wage Case To High Court

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based security firm asked the U.S. Supreme Court to determine whether employees who work for a state-legal cannabis business are protected by federal wage and hour law, which could have sweeping implications for the cannabis industry. In a petition for writ of certiorari docketed on Friday, Helix TCS told the high court that its wage dispute with a proposed class of employees should be dismissed because said workers were engaged in conduct prohibited by federal law. "The issues presented in this case are critical because a decision from this court will — unless and until Congress lifts the prohibition on...

