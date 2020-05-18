Debevoise Partner Asks For Oral Arguments In DOJ Flynn Flip

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner and former U.S. district judge tapped to oppose the government's bid to toss onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn's prosecution has asked a D.C. federal judge for a June 10 deadline to file his initial brief and requested that oral arguments be set. John Gleeson, a former federal prosecutor whom U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan appointed last week to serve as amicus curiae, said in a motion entered Monday afternoon that he would need until that time to submit his "friend of the court" brief addressing the "constitutional validity of the court's authority" to deny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS