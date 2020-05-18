Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Debevoise Partner Asks For Oral Arguments In DOJ Flynn Flip

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner and former U.S. district judge tapped to oppose the government's bid to toss onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn's prosecution has asked a D.C. federal judge for a June 10 deadline to file his initial brief and requested that oral arguments be set.

John Gleeson, a former federal prosecutor whom U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan appointed last week to serve as amicus curiae, said in a motion entered Monday afternoon that he would need until that time to submit his "friend of the court" brief addressing the "constitutional validity of the court's authority" to deny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!