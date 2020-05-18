'Godfather'-Quoting Judge Takes On Rom-Coms In CBP Ruling

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Court of International Trade judge who quoted "The Godfather" and "Homeland" in a recent opinion in a smuggling case turned to a new genre Monday, issuing a decision that quoted romantic comedies in finding that U.S. Customs and Border Protection correctly classified jewelry boxes that an importer challenged. CIT Judge Timothy M. Reif's opinion is bookended with scenes from the Reese Witherspoon film "Sweet Home Alabama" and the Sandra Bullock film "The Proposal" that each involve an engagement proposal — references that were likely chosen due to the jewelry box design at the center of the case. But like his...

