TD Bank Can't Duck Ex-Worker's ADA, FMLA Bias Claims

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to toss a former TD Bank employee's claims that he was wrongly canned after taking time off work to care for family members who had fallen ill, finding the bank's reasoning for his termination wasn't consistent. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson on Friday mostly denied TD Bank's motion for summary judgment in former enterprise real estate division employee Jason LaVeglia's lawsuit, which claims his termination was due to his association with his sick wife, his need to take leave and because Canadian workers were allegedly favored over American ones like himself. The judge...

