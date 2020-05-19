Ex-Puerto Rico Official Seeks To Ax $14M Fraud Charges

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's former education secretary pressed a federal court to toss charges that she fraudulently steered $14 million worth of contracts to her affiliates, saying the indictment at most seeks to hold her criminally accountable for making choices for "bad reasons." Julia Beatrice Keleher told a Puerto Rico federal judge Monday that prosecutors' seven-charge indictment against her fatally failed to identify who was defrauded when she chose to award several Puerto Rico Department of Education contracts to two consulting firms. The government money set aside for the contracts would have been spent regardless of whom she selected to perform the work,...

