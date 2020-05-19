9th Circ. Says Reno Immune To Recycle Co.'s Antitrust Claims

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Reno can wash its hands of a suit accusing the Nevada city of restraining competition for recycling collection services after the Ninth Circuit found Monday that a dispute over what constitutes "waste" was better sorted out locally. Under the "state action doctrine," local governments can't be sued on antitrust grounds if they were operating under a "'clearly articulated and affirmatively expressed' [state] policy to displace competition," and that's exactly what Reno was doing when it restricted who can collect recycling, the panel said Monday in an unpublished opinion. Nevada law allows municipalities to grant so-called exclusive franchises — essentially monopolies — to...

