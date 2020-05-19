Landowners Score Class Cert. In Pa. Gas Royalty Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge granted class certification to landowners suing multiple natural gas leaseholders for shorting them on royalty payments and appointed the LeVan Law Group LLC and Berger Montague PC to lead them through the litigation. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani's Monday order certified two classes of landowners in a suit against Reliance Holding, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., BKV Operating LLC and BKV Chelsea LLC for allegedly violating leasing agreements by regularly paying gas royalties based on below-market prices and, in the case of Reliance and Carrizo, allegedly passing on post-production costs regardless of contractual language. The ruling...

