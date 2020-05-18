King & Spalding, Others Trim Summer Programs Due To Virus

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP on Monday confirmed changes to their summer associate programs as the legal industry continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While King & Spalding's virtual program will only run for two weeks in July, the firm said it will pay participants for the entire time they originally committed to. It has also already extended offers to second-year students to join the firm after graduation and to first-year students to return next summer, according to the firm....

