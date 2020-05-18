Texas Court Sites Could Be Down For Weeks

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Court websites for the Texas Supreme Court and the state's intermediate appellate courts will be recovering for several weeks after a ransomware attack that hit the system in early May, the Office of Court Administration said Monday. In a statement Monday evening, the office said websites for the state's highest court, its 14 intermediate courts and other judicial branch entities that operate on txcourts.gov will become available at various times in a matter of days or weeks. The office said that some entities weren't impacted at all by the May 8 attack but are down simply because the office's network is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS