Flynn Asks DC Circ. To Toss Case, Reassign 'Biased' Judge

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn mounted an emergency court action Tuesday asking the D.C. Circuit to order a district judge to immediately grant the U.S. Department of Justice's request to throw out his prosecution and to assign a new judge to handle any further proceedings. Lead Flynn defense attorney Sidney Powell's writ of mandamus also demands the circuit court overturn U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's orders that allowed outside groups to weigh in on the DOJ's May 7 dismissal motion and appointed Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner John Gleeson, a former U.S. district judge, to make the case against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS