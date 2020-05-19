GOP State AGs Tell Flynn Judge He Is Overstepping Authority

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Fifteen Republican state attorneys general have assailed a D.C. federal judge for not immediately granting the U.S. Department of Justice's request to end the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, warning that the judiciary should not second-guess and "insert itself" into the government's "exercised prosecutorial discretion." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who led the coalition in filing an amicus brief Monday in support of the DOJ's dismissal request, urged U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to immediately grant the May 7 motion. The brief accuses the judge of overstepping his judicial authority by inviting outside parties to weigh in on the matter...

