CMA Trial To Ban Ex-Real Estate Pro Will Proceed, Judge Says

Law360, London (May 19, 2020, 9:35 PM BST) -- A London judge said Tuesday he was not inclined to postpone a June trial over the U.K. competition authority's efforts to disqualify the former director of a British real estate agency for price-fixing unless it was shown that a key witness couldn't testify. Former estate agency director Michael Christopher Martin had urged High Court Judge Clive Jones to adjourn the looming trial brought by the Competition and Markets Authority, pointing to the fact that it would need to be held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His counsel also maintained there was no realistic way of safely ensuring that Martin's former...

