Cooley-Repped Data Analytics Co. Raises $190M In Funding

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Represented by Cooley LLP and French law firm IC Avocats, data analytics company Contentsquare said Tuesday it raised $190 million in a funding round led by BlackRock to help it continue investing in its business and further expand around the world. Contentsquare said that with the Series D funding round it has now raised a total of $310 million. The company and CEO Jonathan Cherki said the proceeds will be used to hire research and development employees as well as boost its sales and marketing to help its expansion. "This investment during these uncertain times is a proof of the fantastic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS