Sherwin-Williams Wants To Brush Off Defective Paint Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Sherwin-Williams Co. asked an Ohio federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of deceptively selling SuperDeck paint products that fell short of the company's quality and durability claims, calling the consumers' allegations "speculative" and "conclusory." The paint products company said the plaintiffs "broadly allege" that 16 of its paint products are defective and fail to live up to the claims on their labels, despite the fact that they've only actually purchased one of the 16 products mentioned in the suit. "Plaintiffs' unfounded conclusion from use of one product that all sixteen are defective undermines the entire complaint," Sherman-Williams...

