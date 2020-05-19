NextEra Kansas Wind Farm Must Halt, Kickapoo Member Says

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Construction on a NextEra Energy Inc. wind farm in Kansas must be stopped immediately because the project has not been properly vetted for its potential to devastate a local tribe and rural agricultural community, a Kickapoo Nation member said in a proposed class action. The 140-turbine project is being rushed by NextEra, Kickapoo Nation member Jeremy Mattwaoshshe said in the suit, filed Monday in D.C. federal court. Mattwaoshshe and co-plaintiff Justin Stallbaumer, who lives near a large part of the wind farm, want an immediate stop to the project, which began construction last week, so it can be studied further....

