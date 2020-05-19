PTAB Mostly Hands Win To Cisco Over Cybersecurity Patent

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Cisco scored a partial win in its patent battle with Centripetal Networks when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down a large portion of a cybersecurity threat detection patent for being obvious in light of a Cisco user manual. In a final decision issued Monday, the PTAB found that 20 claims in Centripetal's patent were invalid as obvious due to a user guide for the Cisco-owned Sourcefire 3D network security system. The board found the user guide taught the claimed device for filtering data packets — the segments computer files are split into so they can be transmitted — among...

