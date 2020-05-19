Perceptive Advisors' Blank Check Co. Targets $125M IPO

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A blank check company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors said Tuesday it plans to raise $125 million in a Kirkland- and Ogier-guided initial public offering in preparation for an acquisition in the life sciences field. Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. II said it plans to offer 12.5 million units at $10 apiece. Arya II is a blank check company, also called a special purpose acquisition company, which is a shell entity that raises money through an IPO to finance a business combination. Arya II is the second blank check company of that name sponsored by New York-based life sciences investor Perceptive Advisors. The...

