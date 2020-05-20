Freshfields Forms German Ethics Panel After Tax Scandal

Law360, London (May 20, 2020, 2:28 PM BST) -- The German practice of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has said it is forming an ethics committee and will create a formal code of ethics in a push to rebuild the company's reputation after it came under scrutiny during a tax evasion scandal. The law firm also said that a former judge on Germany's Constitutional Court, Udo Di Fabio, would chair the ethics committee.The other members of the panel are lawyers at Freshfields. "The publication of our ethics rules and the setting up of our ethics committee should make clear what we stand for in our legal advice," Helmut Bergmann, the firm's regional...

