Willkie Adds Former McGuireWoods Houston Office Head

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The former managing partner of McGuireWoods LLP's Houston office has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner in its mergers and acquisitions practice, the firm has announced. Jay Hughes focuses his practice on corporate transactions in the energy sector. Hughes had been with McGuireWoods since 2003, when he was a summer associate, and was hired by the firm after graduating law school. Leaving the firm where he practiced alongside many of his "closest friends and mentors" was a difficult decision, he told Law360, but joining Willkie was an opportunity he "could not pass up." "I have the chance to...

