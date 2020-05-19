DOL Expands Secretary's Power To Oversee Appeal Boards

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized a rule Tuesday that gives the agency's chief the power to unilaterally review decisions by two panels that hear administrative appeals, including a board that resolves disputes over whether noncitizens can work in the U.S. In a final rule that will run in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the agency created a system that gives Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and subsequent DOL leaders "discretionary secretarial review" over decisions issued by the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals and the Administrative Review Board. The final rule, which takes effect a month after its publication, comes after Scalia...

