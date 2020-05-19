Crowell & Moring Latest Firm To Shorten Summer Program

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP is the latest law firm to confirm changes to its summer associate program, which has been further delayed to July, the firm said on Tuesday. The Washington, D.C.-based, 550-attorney firm originally said in April that it planned to start its program on June 22, but has now confirmed that summer associates will begin on July 6. In addition, the normally 10-week program has been cut to four weeks, the firm said. The firm said it is also guaranteeing job offers for 2L summer associates, and promising that all 1Ls will be invited back for summer 2021....

