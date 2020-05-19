Peet's Coffee Owner To Raise €2B In IPO, Secondary Offering

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The owner of Peet's Coffee said Tuesday that it is planning a €700 million ($766.8 million) initial public offering and looking to raise a reported €2 billion in total between the IPO and a secondary offering to existing shareholders. The move comes despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered restaurants and retailers around the globe or made them shift to a takeout-only model. Despite that, JDE Peet's B.V. said first-quarter revenue rose 3.1% year over year. JDE Peet's CEO Casey Keller said in the same statement that the company was "well-positioned for growth." The company said the money will be used...

