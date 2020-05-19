Apple Nears Win In Suit Over 'Red Squiggly' Line Patent

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday appeared open to tossing a lawsuit alleging Apple's use of a "red squiggly" line spell-check feature in its products infringes a former business partner's two patents, saying the infringement argument "seems like a stretch." During a hearing held via Zoom's video-conferencing tool, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said she's "inclined to agree" with Apple Inc.'s argument that the company's products don't infringe, because users control whether or not to correct misspelled words and the software's spell-check function is not automatic. "What I understand your argument to be is, that because the software exists, that's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS