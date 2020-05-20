Green Group Wants Feds To Update Grizzly Recovery Plan

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday urged a Montana federal judge to grant summary judgment in a suit over the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's alleged failure to update the federal recovery plan for grizzly bears. The nonprofit launched the suit last June, saying the 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan fails to reflect current science or consider additional areas where grizzlies once lived and could be reintroduced, despite the FWS' conservation commitments, according to the suit. "It's sad that grizzlies remain absent from so many places where they once lived and could live again," said Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director...

