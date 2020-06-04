GOP Advances Ex-Kavanaugh Clerk Toward DC Circ. Seat

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel voted along party lines Thursday to advance the D.C. Circuit nomination of a conservative protege of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell despite Democratic protestations about his ideology, experience and comments about the Affordable Care Act. U.S. District Judge Justin R. Walker, 38, took the bench last fall in the Western District of Kentucky and was quickly tapped for elevation to the powerful appeals forum often called the second-highest court in the land. He received a 12-10 vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, teeing up a final confirmation vote as soon as next...

