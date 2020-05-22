Sony Loses Bid To Appeal BBC Warehouse Blaze Ruling

Law360, London (May 22, 2020, 5:02 PM BST) -- A High Court judge has refused to allow entertainment giant Sony to challenge an order to pay three BBC subsidiaries £5 million ($6.1 million) for failing to protect goods in a warehouse which burnt down during rioting in London. Judge Finola O'Farrell rejected the application to appeal the court's April ruling on May 18. Sony DADC Europe sought to challenge findings that it had breached a duty of care to the BBC units, pointing to errors in the construction of its contract with the broadcaster, according to the order. But Judge O' Farrell ruled that Sony had failed "to identify any principles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS