Arbitrator Right To Dissolve Pot Partnership Forged In Fraud

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court on Monday upheld an arbitrator's decision to split a joint venture between two cannabis companies after seven years of acrimony, saying the arbitrator was right to dissolve the partnership because it was formed based on a fraud. As recounted in the opinion, the partnership — a marriage of convenience induced by shifting Los Angeles cannabis policy — was partially based on a lie, quickly turned disastrous, and set off years of recriminations, failed mediations and litigation culminating in Monday's decision that sealed the divorce for good. In an unpublished decision, the three-judge appellate panel said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS