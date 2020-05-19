Religious Bias Issues Poised For Fresh Look From Justices

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday backed GLE Associates' win in a Seventh-day Adventist's suit alleging the engineering firm unlawfully rescinded his job offer after he refused to work on his Sabbath, paving the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the test for denying workplace accommodations. In a rare move, a three-member panel granted Mitche Dalberiste's request for summary affirmance of a district court's decision awarding GLE Associates Inc. summary judgment because it only had to show an accommodation would impose a minimal burden to reject it under the Supreme Court's 1977's Trans World Airlines Inc v. Hardison ruling....

